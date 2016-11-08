Bedfordshire GP ranked ‘good’ in new report

GP Lindsay Mackenzie from Bedfordshire has been named ‘good’ in a new CQC report.

In the report, inspectors highlighted the outstanding and good care from GPs and surgerys across the UK.

Doctor Lindsay Mackenzie who practices at Wotton Vale Heathly Living Centre is one of 30 doctors who were rated ‘good’ in the report.

In the past week, CQC has published a further 90 reports on the quality of care provided by GP practices that have been inspected by specialist teams of inspectors.

Under CQC’s new programme of inspections, all of England’s GP practices are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of General Practice, said: “After reporting on more than 6,000 inspections we have found that most care is good – with just over 200 practices now rated outstanding.

“That means that over one million patients in England currently receive care from practices which we have rated outstanding.

“What’s enormously encouraging is that our inspections are driving improvement – 90 per cent of practices that we have re-inspected have improved since last October.

“Through their hard work and dedication, practices are making positive changes to the care they deliver.

“However, we still see evidence of too much poor care.

“Since we began inspecting GP practices in October 2014, we have found over 200 practices to be inadequate - while this is a minority, this still amounts to over half a million patients in England who were not receiving the basic standards of care that they should be able to expect from their GP practice.

“I am glad to say that we have increasingly found that most practices that are placed in special measures use the support that is on offer to meet those standards.”

Full reports on all 90 inspections are available at: www.cqc.org.uk