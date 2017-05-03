Bedfordshire Freemasons swell the coffers of East Anglian Air Ambulance service

On Sunday (April 30), Bedfordshire Freemasons attended the Icknields Road Cycling Club’s 2017 Spring Sportive, at Redborne School in Ampthill.

During the family fun day they presented a cheque for £4,000 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service.

Anthony Henderson, the leader of Bedfordshire Freemasons said: “Freemasonry in England is 300 years old this year, and charity is one of the foundations upon which Freemasonry is built.

“As part of our Tercentenary Celebrations, we are giving an additional three million pounds to local and national charities during 2017. This is in addition to the thirty million we annually give to charities and good causes.

He added: “The £4,000 we gave to East Anglian Air Ambulance is part of the £192,000 Freemasons recently gave to the 22 Air Ambulance and Rescue Services in England and Wales. It brings the total amount Freemasons have donated to Air Ambulance and Rescue Services in England and Wales since 2007 to £2.1 million pounds”.

Bedfordshire Freemasons was Wally Randal (pictured, with the walking stick) is a 101 year old Freemason from Leighton Buzzard.

Wally is a former Desert Rat, a member of the British Legion for over 60 years and the oldest Poppy Seller in England!