Bedfordshire firefighters raise thousands to support charity

Firefighters from Bedford Community Fire Station have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Firefighters from White Watch threw open the doors for their ‘Open Day’ recently and more than 2,500 visitors came along.

Guests got a chance to see their appliances, meet other emergency services and learn about fire safety and donations on the day raised £1,280 for the Firefighters Charity and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Firefighters had also raised £350 by collecting donations outside Sainsbury’s on Clapham Road.

Watch commander Jamie Martin, said: “We very much enjoy meeting the public and welcoming visitors to come and see what we do.

“We have taken the opportunity to raise money for both the firefighter’s charity and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“As firefighters we see first-hand the fantastic life changing work that the air ambulance does and few people realise that they rely totally on donations to keep the helicopter flying and serving the public in their hour of need.”

A cheque for £500 has been presented by the station to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.