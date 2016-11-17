Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service rewarded for support to veterans

Paul Fuller CBE QFSM, the chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, accepted a Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award at a special event in Cambridge.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were the two companies from Bedfordshire receiving the award, along with nine other East Anglian based companies, at this year’s regional event organised by the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for East Anglia.

The 2016 ERS Silver awards were presented in East Anglia by Royal Navy Commodore David Elford and HM Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

Mrs Lewin Smith thanked the winners and said: “It’s wonderful that as employers you support your employees’ aspirations to serve their country.”

There are now over 500 private and public organisations that hold Silver Awards in the UK, and over 1,000 have signed the Armed Forces Covenant.