Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service host open day for local community

Local Firefighters are throwing open the doors of Harrold Community Fire Station for their ‘open day’ on Saturday.

The local community has been invited to go along and see their appliances and learn about fire safetybetween 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Firefighters hope the afternoon will be filled with fun and discovery for the whole family.

This year they are focusing on the importance preventing chimney fires and awareness of the risks from open water.

There will plenty going on during the afternoon, including equipment demos featuring hydraulic rescue equipment, working with height equipment, water rescue equipment and ladders.

The open day promises to be a fun-filled event with plenty of opportunities for children and adults to learn more about your local fire station and its firefighters.

Station commander Ivan Finch, said: “Everyone is welcome and everyone’s invited.

“Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

“People are often surprised to find out about the variety of things we do.”