Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service honoured with silver award

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have been recognised with a silver award for the support that it has given to defence personnel in this year’s national Employment Recognition Scheme.

The scheme was launched in 2014 for employers who recognise the wider principles of the Armed Forces Covenant and that pledge demonstrate or advocate support to Defence and the Armed Forces Community.

It encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards - the silver awards are awarded on a regional basis.

Paul Fuller CBE, chief fire officer at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was delighted to accept the award at Emmanuel College.

He said: “We are extremely honoured to receive a silver award for our work over the years in the East Anglia region.

“The service has always had close ties with the military and many of our serving officers and staff started their careers with one of the branches of the armed services.

“We share a common set of values which enables our teams to face up to the daily challenge of protecting our communities from risks such as fires and flooding and responding swiftly in considered but effective ways.

“We are delighted to be recognised as an employer who places very high values on our military, both serving and when they return to civilian life.”