Bedfordshire ex lap dancing club grinds to sudden closure

The controversial Number 4 bar and restaurant in Ampthill has myteriously closed its doors.

A notice was left on the door of the site, a former lap dancing club, stating the tenant had ‘no right to remain in the premises’.

There had been no prior warning that the former nightclub was set to close.

Number 4 replaced Lord Shayler’s former controversial and short-lived lap dance club, which closed in February 2013.

Hundreds of people protested against the opening of the dance club three years ago, with Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorris getting behind the campaign.

Number 4 had since been become abar/restaurant, but was the subject of numerous complaints and reports of fights and ‘drug taking’.

An Ampthill resident who did not wish to be named, said: “I’m pleased the horrid bar has closed.

“A lot of people thought drugs were a common practice there and that’s not what this town needs.

“I don’t know what I would like it to become, maybe a shop that sells antiques.”

Other residents claim regular visitors to the venue caused a nuisance in the area and state their behaviour ‘does not fit in with the values of the Georgian market town’.

A spokesman for Ampthill Town Council declined to comment.

