Bedfordshire crash parents were ‘best type of people’

The family of a Bedfordshire businessman have paid tribute after he, his wife, two brothers and a sister-in-law were killed in a helicopter crash.

Kevin Burke, from Hulcote, and his brothers Donald and Barry, died in the accident as they flew to Ireland for a family party last week.

Kevin’s wife Ruth and Donald’s wife Sharon were also killed in the crash. The wreckage was recovered from the Rhinog Mountains on Monday. Millionaire businessman Kevin owned two helicopters at his country mansion and was a highly experienced pilot, say friends.

He was best known as boss of Tubular Erectors Ltd, a steel fabricator company in Bletchley.Mr Burke was also director of TE Design and Build, Ecocommercial and Jacqueline Loftus.

He had set up several other companies over the years with his Bedford-based accountant Momcilo Novakovic.

His brother Barry Burke was a former director of some of these companies.

Kevin, who went to Lord Grey School, in Milton Keynes, was a member of Hulcote and Salford Parish Council.

Donald and Sharon Burke’s daughter Olivia paid tribute and said: “Our family has changed within the space of a day. They were taken far too soon and it’s hard for us to understand why such a tragedy would happen to the best type of people, who were so selfless and genuine to everyone they met.

“They embodied every attribute of an amazing parent, sibling, child and friend. That will never be forgotten and will only make us aspire to do them proud.

“We would appreciate if everyone could respect our wishes to be left alone and allow us the time to come to terms with the events of the last few days, through the support of our family and friends.”

Chief Inspector Richie Green added: “I am very grateful for the continued patience and understanding of the public as we bring this complex and difficult stage of the investigation to a close.

“North Wales Police and Thames Valley Police continue to support the family – our thoughts remain with them.”