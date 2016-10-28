Bedfordshire charity fundraiser donates almost £10k to cancer research

Almost £10,000 has been donated to Cancer Research after a fundraising ball supported by AFC Kempston Town and also Bedford College staff and students.

Organised by Gary Ingerson, Michaela Martindale and Becky Lapworth, the event at The Park Inn, Bedford raised £9,103.53.

Among the generous sponsors were Fusion Lifestyle who run local sports facilities and also support AFC Kempston Town and Bedford College, which includes college students in all of its squads.

Special thanks were given to Greycourt Florists and Events who decorated the ballroom beautifully.

Organiser Gary Ingerson, said: “We had tremendous support from locals including Bedford College people and we are keeping up the theme with the football club having ‘Cancer Research’ on their pink shirts this season - as modelled by students.

“The ball was held in June 2016 and we are now planning the next one for September 2017 so all help will be gratefully received.”

Head of sport at Bedford College Phil Newman, said: “Our students train and turn out with AFC Kempston Town and Bedford College, study in the classroom on our various campuses and learn about helping others through activities like the cancer fund-raising. “We believe that grassroots football shows young people how to be team players in the community.”