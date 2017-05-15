Bedfordshire businessmen nominated for two major industry awards

Three businessmen are celebrating two major award nominations, which firmly puts their company, Autotech Recruit, at the forefront of the recruitment industry.

Former Sharnbrook Upper School students, Gavin White, Andrew Sly and Stephen Hughes, established Autotech Recruit in 2010 after spotting a gap in the market for a recruitment agency solely focused on temporary recruitment within the automotive industry.

At that point, the motor trade was suffering from a seriousskills shortage, following the recession.

Now, Autotech Recruit is the UK’s only recruitment agency dedicated to placing MOT testers and vehicle technicians on a temporary, contract or permanent basis into the automotive industry.

With over 20 employees at the company’s Sherington offices, Autotech Recruit boasts the largest network of automotive contractors in the UK, supplying car dealerships, national retail groups, independent garages and government organisations across the country.

Last week the company discovered it had been nominated for two prestigious Global Recruiter Industry Awards.

The Awards recognise great performance in the recruitment sector, with award ceremonies held globally.

Autotech Recruit has been selected as finalists in both the UK’s Best Small Recruitment Business and the Best Specialist Recruitment Business categories.

“We are delighted to be recognised and nominated for these prestigious awards. The motor trade is thriving today and there is a vast amount of highly skilled MOT testers and technicians readily available to plug the

skills gap, either on a temporary or permanent basis,” comments MD Gavin White. “The nominations are testament to the determination of our team who are placing these contractors in garages across the

country.”

The Autotech Recruit team will find out if they have won the awards at a ceremony in

London on June 29.

For further information contact hello@autotechrecruit.co.uk or call 01234 240503.