Bedford town centre going from strength to strength

Bedford town centre is thriving, with a 5.3per cent increase in footfall in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2016.

According to new figures footfall has increased every month this year - and is on track to increase for the fourth year in a row.

A spokesman for Bedford Borough Council said: “Footfall figures provide an indication of how many people are using the town centre and have shown that Bedford town centre is going from strength to strength,

outstripping both regional and national performance.

“Bedford town centre continues to see investment and improvement with exciting projects on the horizon. This month has seen several new restaurants open at Riverside Bedford, including Zizzi’s, Miller&Carter and MEXIco, alongside the return of town centre cinema to Bedford with Vue Cinema opening.”

Mayor Dave Hodgson, said: “More and more people are visiting Bedford town centre, and the list of reasons to visit keeps growing. We have high quality independent traders, a vibrant events programme, the new attractions of Riverside Bedford and more. This is all supported by measures such as our free parking deals, which are helping Bedford to buck the trend against a national picture of high street decline.”