Bedford teenager airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

Ateenager was airlifted to hospital yesterday after falling from a horse in Bedford.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday (August 3) with the girl sustaining a serious leg injury. She was treated at the scene by air ambulance crew Magpas Doctor Charlotte Haldane and Paramedic Dan Cody.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient, providing her with A&E level care, before airlifting her to Bedford Hospital. She is said to be in a stable condition.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew were also in attendance.