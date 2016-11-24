Bedford teachers ‘sleeping rough’ to raise money for homeless charity

A group of Bedford teachers are learning a real-life lesson about homelessness by sleeping rough in freezing temperatures.

The eight men and one woman, accompanied by Monty the dog, will spend a Saturday night on the street this month with only basic blankets to keep warm.

“We will have no luxuries and nothing more than the average homeless person has,” said Dave Marsham, who teaches at Bedford Academy

He will be joined by Matt Herridge, Qahir Damani, Daniel Breeze, Sean Carter, James Davies, Jon Hough, Terry Spencer and Carly Watkins.

Together they are aiming to raise money for the town’s Prebend Centre, which offers all-year-round support for homeless and vulnerable people in the town.

“These homeless people are someone’s children, someone’s former students – possibly even our former students,” said Dave.

So far the group’s funding page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/davemarsham has raised £2,000.