Bedford students in pole position for F1 apprenticeships

Bedford College students are in pole position when it comes to winning ‘Formula 1’ apprenticeships with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP).

HPP sponsors an ‘Engineering Student of the Year’ award at Bedford College every year and the prize includes a fast track to the front of an interview queue for one of the company’s sought after apprenticeships.

Lee Walters, employee development manager at HPP in Northamptonshire explained that each year the company takes on up to ten apprentices as machinists, assembly or test technicians.

After the first year they progress on to higher national certificates with a view to developing them as engineers.

The team at HPP benefits from great terms and conditions working in the most competitive and high-tech environment in global motorsport.

Lee added: “We want young people to step up and believe they can be good enough to be part of our world class team.”

Bethany Coles, a personal tutor who organised the event said: “We very grateful to have the support of Mercedes AMG. Their involvement is an inspiration to our students who get an inside track into how to get a job with one of the best brands in engineering.”