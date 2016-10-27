Bedford student hopes to get prestigious dance placement

Bedford Student Niamh Milligan, 18, has taken another big step win her ambitions to be a professional dancer.

Last year she was selected as a Youth Dance England choreographer and had her work performed at the Royal Opera House.

After successfully auditioning for ‘the Place’ in London on their CAT scheme, a national programme for 11 to 18 year olds that show potential and passion for dance, she trains in London twice weekly.

She does this alongside her A Level studies at Kimberley College in Stewartby.

At ‘the Place’, which is home to the London Contemporary Dance School, she has worked with prestigious choreographers such as Richard Alston and James Cousins.

This year Niamh is auditioning for the three dance conservatoires in England for a hopeful placement next year.

She is therefore seeking funding and sponsorship to assist with her dance studies and training.

If you or your company can help or make a small funding grant - contact her mum Donna on milligans@btinternet.com.