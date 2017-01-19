Bedford sport star suffers ‘career changing’ injuries after crash

GB sports star Nigel Levine has sustained ‘career changing’ injuries after being involved in a head-on collision with a car.

Levine, 27, and fellow athlete James Ellington, 31, were at a training camp in Tenerife when the crash happened.

The British pair represented GB in the 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay at the Rio Olympics last year.

According to reports Levine’s injuries are ‘serious but not as extensive’.

Levine trained at Bedford & County International Athletics Club in Newnham Avenue before he was head hunted for the British team.

He will need surgery to stabilise his injuries, subsequently ruling him out for the rest of this year ‘at the very minimum’.