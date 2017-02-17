Bedford sport centre celebrates official opening following £1m revamp

John Bunyan Sports & Fitness is opening the doors to its brand new facilities next weekend to celebrate the official opening.

The event on February 25 and 26 will give the local community the chance to try everything it has to offer.

The work has been carried out by Fusion Lifestyle, a leading registered charity which provides quality sport, leisure and fitness activities to local communities, in partnership with Bedford Borough Council.

Special activities over the open weekend will include a bouncy castle, face painting, a treasure hunt, arts and crafts and a roller disco.

There will also be plenty of opportunity to try new sports and activities including soccer school and Sportzone for kids, and a showcase of various Les Mills classes.

The fun-packed weekend will give families the chance to check out the gym, two new fitness studios including the largest indoor aerobics studio in Bedford, a dedicated indoor cycle studio, the basketball courts and squash courts and the sports hall.

The venue also has a new indoor soft play and Bickels Yard café that will be open to provide refreshments.

Ian Stenson from Fusion Lifestyle, said: “John Bunyan Sports & Fitness is at the heart of the community in Bedford and we are delighted to have completed this refurbishment, giving local residents even better facilities.

“Bedford Borough Council and Fusion Lifestyle are committed to providing top quality services to the public and hope they agree that the improved centre offers something for everyone.”

Councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland said: “The brand new facilities at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness are a real asset to the community and all those that use the centre.

“As an ex-pupil of the former John Bunyan Upper School I have to say that the difference really is staggering, we are pleased to have been able to work with Fusion Lifestyle to help deliver these refurbishments.

“I would like to encourage local residents to come along to the official opening weekend and give something new a try, there is so much to choose from.”

The centre will be open from 8am to 5.30pm next weekend, and special trials and activities will start from 9.00am