Bedford singer Danni Nicholls vies for UK Artist title at UK Americana Awards

A Bedford singer has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Danni Nicholls has won a place in the 2018 UK Americana Awards for the title of UK Artist of the Year.

“It’s just sinking in,” said Danni on her official Facebook page.

“I was pretty thrilled to hear The Secret Sisters and Baylen Leonard announce that I’m nominated for ‘UK Artist of the Year’ at the 2018 awards along with the lovely and talented Emily Barker, Laura Marling and Danny And The Champions Of The World! Woah.”

The awards are organised by the Americana Music Association UK, which represents and advocates for American roots music in the UK.

The awards final will be held at the Hackney Empire on February 1, where Danni will be hoping to go one better than last year, when Mockingbird Lane was nominated for ‘Album of the Year’.

The opening track of Mockingbird Lane, her second album, called Long Road Home, contains references to her home town with lines referring to the Riverside and the Castle Mound.

Earlier this year,Danni, who grew up and lives in town, supported the legendary Shakin’ Stevens on a 28-date UK tour and has played at prestigious festivals such as Cambridge Folk, Tønder, in Denmark and AmericanaFest, in Nashville, in the USA.

She’s currently at the beginning of a tour, which included a performance at the Pavilion, in Bedford, last week..

Danni counts her Bedford grandmother’s varied record collection as one of her musical influences.

