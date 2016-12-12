Bedford set to be among the worst places for post-Christmas tummy trouble

Eating left-over Christmas dinner is more likely to lead to tummy trouble in Bedford than almost anywhere else in the UK.

A study by online sales website onbuy.com suggests that anyone eating festive left-overs in Bedford has a 24 per cent chance of developing food poisoning.

Wolverhampton is the worst place in the UK for potential stomach drama, with a 27 per cent chance.

How long should different Christmas dishes be left in the fridge of freezer before you bin them?

Turkey

Fridge three-four days, freezer 2-3 months

Roast potatoes

Fridge two days, freezer 10-12 months

Carrots/ parsnips

Fridge seven days, freezer 6-8 months

Cranberry sauce

Fridge 10-14 days, freezer 10-12 months

Gravy

Fridge two days, freezer four months

Brussel sprouts

Fridge three-five days, freezer 10-12 months

Stuffing

Fridge three-four days, freezer one month

Christmas pudding

Fridge six weeks, freezer 12 months