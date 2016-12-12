Bedford set to be among the worst places for post-Christmas tummy trouble

Eating left-over Christmas dinner is more likely to lead to tummy trouble in Bedford than almost anywhere else in the UK.
A study by online sales website onbuy.com suggests that anyone eating festive left-overs in Bedford has a 24 per cent chance of developing food poisoning.
Wolverhampton is the worst place in the UK for potential stomach drama, with a 27 per cent chance.
How long should different Christmas dishes be left in the fridge of freezer before you bin them?
Turkey
Fridge three-four days, freezer 2-3 months
Roast potatoes
Fridge two days, freezer 10-12 months
Carrots/ parsnips
Fridge seven days, freezer 6-8 months
Cranberry sauce
Fridge 10-14 days, freezer 10-12 months
Gravy
Fridge two days, freezer four months
Brussel sprouts
Fridge three-five days, freezer 10-12 months
Stuffing
Fridge three-four days, freezer one month
Christmas pudding
Fridge six weeks, freezer 12 months