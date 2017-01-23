Bedford schools top region for GCSE results

Bedford Borough has come out as top of the region for Progress 8 GCSE results.

This comes after revised GCSE and equivalent results for 2015-2016 have been released this week by the Department for Education.

Councillor Henry Vann, said: “A huge well done to every young person - and all their teachers - who worked so hard for these results.

“Bedford Borough being ranked as 1st in the region for Progress 8 is great news.”

Bedford Borough’s Attainment 8 results were better than Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

Bedford Borough’s Progress 8 results were better than Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes, and Northamptonshire.