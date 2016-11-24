Bedford School students rally together to raise money for Movember

Bedford School students create videos to spread awareness about men’s health to raise money for charity and Movember.

Bedford School has raised an incredible £50,991.34 for the men’s health charity since its involvement in 2010.

CEO Owen Sharp commended and thanked both staff and boys for their inspiring support and, importantly, their engagement in men’s health issues, stressing the importance of conversations in the fight against testicular cancer and mental health problems.

The school’s two new, highly-anticipated Movember videos – created and filmed by students themselves – were launched earlier this month.

The student creators are optimistic that the videos will help to start even more all-important conversations about men’s health.

The school’s month-long fundraising efforts were further boosted by a sponsored tug of war competition and a rugby ‘ball handling’ skills session in the afternoon.

Susie Spyropoulos, the teacher behind the Bedford School Movember campaign said: “Whilst Movember is obviously great fun for both boys and staff, there is a serious side to the campaign.

“Throughout the month there has been a focus on raising awareness and educating the boys on the health risks that they face and how to identify them. “Movember is great for giving the boys the opportunity and confidence to talk about their health, and, in particular, mental health, more openly.”