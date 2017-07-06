Bedford school’s railway children

It’s full steam ahead for the latest production from Castle Newnham School – one of the first schools in the country to stage EE Nesbit’s The Railway Children.

Jenny Agutter, who played the leading character Bobbie in the 1970 iconic version of the film sent the school the following good luck message for its production.

“I was very pleased to hear about the production of The Railway Children being put on at Castle Newnham by the children there. I am sure it will be great fun for those taking part and for those lucky enough to be in the audience.

“This wonderful story has always been popular, it was published in 1905 and has never been out of print. There have been many adaptations, I have been lucky enough to be involved with three, every time it was a joy to tell the story and to be part of the charming family Nesbit wrote about.”

The school was also delighted that Thameslink, the railway company that serves Bedford, has supported the production with a substantial financial contribution to the costs of programmes and other printed materials.

Stuart Cheshire, Thameslink Passenger Services director, said: “We really care about supporting our local communities, through educational sessions about railway safety and helping with events such as this. When the school approached us we were very happy to support their efforts, especially as it was The Railway Director, Luke Skeel is looking forward to the play and said: “All of the characters are being played by the children who are thrilled to be playing a part in such a wonderful story.”

Performances will run from July 12 to 14.