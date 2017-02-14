Bedford School gets high praise following inspection

Bedford School has received the highest possible outcome in their recent Independent Schools’ Inspection (ISI).

Quality of pupil achievement, pastoral care, teaching staff, extra-curricular provision and facilities were all praised by inspectors, who graded the school “excellent” across the board.

Head master, James Hodgson, said, “The inspection report is a wonderful independent validation of the excellence on offer here at Bedford School, a great reflection of our wonderful community and the hard work and dedication of our staff and boys.”

The excellent result is the latest in a series of achievements for the school, a Times top 100 Independent School, whose careers provision was recently recognised as outstanding with the achievement of a Career Mark award.

The sports teams have reached fourteen national finals in the last three years and over three quarters of their Upper Sixth leavers going to Russell Group universities last year the school’s ongoing success is clearly evident.

In addition, 10 students at Bedford School received offers to Oxbridge this year.