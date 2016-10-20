Bedford’s twin town in Germany celebrates visit

Earlier this year 20 members of the Deutsch Englische Klub in Bamberg made a week long visit to Bedford.

They stayed with members of the Bedford Bamberg Association as part of an annual exchange of visits involving Bedford’s twin town in Bavaria in Germany.

In addition to a welcome party, the group visited the new Horse Racing Museum at Newmarket, Bury St. Edmonds and Hatfield House.

They also spent a day on a conducted tour of London.

The Bedford Bamberg Association members are now looking forward to the return visit to Bamberg in September 2017 when the 40th anniversary of the ‘twinning’ will be celebrated.