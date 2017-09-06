Bedford’s Prebend Centre to provide art activities for homeless

Rough sleepers in Bedford will benefit from new and improved well-being services at The Prebend Homeless Day Centre.

Longer opening hours, afternoons for arts and crafts, and skills-based training sessions will be available to users of the centre.

A merger between two charities, SMART and Bedford-based BeChar, will help introduce the changes.

SMART’s CEO, Cath Hoskins, said: “Prebend is special because of the local community support, without which it would not be possible to run the centre.

“It’s important that we continue to receive support and donations so that we can maintain and grow the services we provide.”

SMART specialises in services for drug and alcohol treatment, well-being initiatives, criminal justice interventions, and support for domestic abuse victims.

They also aim to work with local services in helping with housing, employment, substance use, and mental and physical health.