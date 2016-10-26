Bedford’s own star baker Candice wins the Great British Bake Off 2016

Local lady Candice Brown has won the public’s heart and the Great British Bake Off trophy.

After being star baker for three weeks throughout the competition - Candice took the title with her stunning performance in the final.

Not without tough competition, the Bedford PE teacher who studied sport science at Mark Rutherford school, battled against two very worthy opponents.

However her showstopper, a picnic with 49 different elements, impressed Paul and Mary to such lengths that she was the clear winner.

Congratulations Candice! Great British Bake Off winner 2016.

Mary Berry, said: “This was an absolute humdinger of a showstopper.

“Candice’s win was well deserved for her determination and passion, she really has excelled.

“For her wonderful flavours, and everything always looked gorgeous.”

Paul added: “The standard was exceptionally high. Candice is very much all or nothing.

“When you look back on some of her bakes they have been beautiful.

“When she nails it, she is one of the best.”

The Great British Bake Off Winner 2016, Candice says: “When they said my name that means more to me than anyone will ever realise.

“I have low self belief, even though my friends and family constantly build my confidence up.

“So it was a big moment in my life, probably the biggest so far.

“I felt that everything happens for a reason, and I did it, and that makes me smile so much.

“In fact, I can’t stop smiling.

“When they announced the winner, I almost didn’t hear it, and was in complete and utter disbelief.

“I was aware of it but I couldn’t take it in.

“Mary and Paul came over and I thought my knees would give way, I was trembling so much. One of the biggest moments for me was when Mary gave me the bouquet of flowers, and Paul handed me the trophy, and Paul said to me ‘take it, it’s yours’ and then I cried, I was in shock but totally elated.”

“If I can get my little vintage shop selling tea and cakes with random antiques that would be my ultimate dream.

“Let’s wait and see what will come my way but I will be grabbing it with both hands and running with it, that’s for sure.

“It would be crazy not to wouldn’t it?”