Bedford’s own Robby Miller is now rocking the airwaves with his new show in New Hampshire

When you’re a Bedford music legend you don’t let the small matter of being 3,266 miles from home stop you from rocking out.

Which is why it’s no surprise that Robby Miller now has his own radio show after moving to the USA three months ago – and now he wants to help bands from his home town too.

Robby, who played in local bands such as Lovegun and The Scruff, hosts The Robby Rock Show every Friday, with his friends back in Bedford able to listen live to 91.3 WKNH from 3-5pm every week.

And Robby is offering local acts the chance to get their own exposure Stateside. He told the T&C: “This was one of the first things I wanted to do as soon as I got to America.

“I’ve got free rein on the two-hour show to play anything so long as it’s not in the top 40.

“All I know is playing guitar, teaching guitar, and listening to what I think is good music.

“So being able to help other bands and champion my home town is something I really want to do.”

WKNH is based out of Keene State College in New Hampshire, where Robby and his wife moved three months ago.

But ironically Keene feels like a home from home for the former Mark Rutherford student, as he now lives a 25-minute drive from a town called Northampton and 45 minutes from a New Hampshire version of Peterborough.

To listen to The Robby Rock Show stream it online at www.wknh.org

And to contact Robby about getting your music played on WKNH message him via www.robbymillerguitarist.com