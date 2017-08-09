Bedford’s MP and Mayor Dave Hodgson urge for East Midland Train discussions

Commuters and rail users in Bedford should be included in talks regarding the cutting of services, according to MP Mohammad Yasin and Mayor Dave Hodgson.

Mr Yasin and the Mayor have come together to urge the transport secretary Chris Grayling to discuss the future of East Midland Trains.

They are also looking for an explanation to why Bedford is being excluded from future consultation events.

Mohammad Yasin MP said: “I wrote to the Secretary of State last month but he has not responded. The proposed dates and locations for public consultation events show that the Government mean this process to be anything but fair, inclusive and transparent.

“If these changes go ahead as proposed, this will have a hugely negative impact on our commuter town. So I ask Chris Grayling now – will you come to my constituency and tell us why Bedford and Kempston should accept reduced rail services?”

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Many local people have made major decisions in their lives based on our train services, such as moving home and changing jobs.

“The government’s plans will have a huge impact on them, and yet shamefully they’ve excluded Bedford from their consultation meetings. We demand that they come to Bedford to answer questions and hear from local rail users, as they are doing elsewhere.

“Meanwhile, I urge everyone to send in your views and give a clear message to the government that these dreadful plans must not stand.”

It is possible that a public meeting will be held in the Autumn with the MP, Mayor and campaigners.