Bedford’s Mayor Dave digs in at £44m Wixams retirement village

A time capsule has been buried at the site of a new £44million retirement village that is being built in Wixams.

Bedford’s mayor Dave, who is not unused to calling a spade a spade, shifted a few sods with his shovel to make room for the robust metal casket containing memories from 2017.

Among the contents set to be perused by residents in the far off future was a list of every Mayor of Bedford dating back 850 years.

There’s also a keyring from Kempston Park Bowls Club and a children’s book called The Bedford Chronicles about the history of the area.

Older people who are hoping to move into the new retirement village contributed to the items included.

The retirement village, set on a six acre green field setting, is set to open its doors in 2019. More than 600 people have already registered their interest in the village which will have 230 self-contained homes for outright purchase, shared ownership and rent. It will have a range of communal, social and leisure facilities, including an, IT suite, café bar and bistro, beauty salon, craft room, greenhouse and fitness suite.

The village is a partnership between The ExtraCare Charitable Trust, the Harpur Trust, Bedford Borough Council and the Homes and Communities Agency.

Amongst those taking part was Liz Woodmansee, 71, who is hoping to move to the village along with her 81 year old husband Ken.

Liz said: “We are convinced that the village will provide us with the social interaction we need and a safe and secure quality of life in which we can both thrive.”

