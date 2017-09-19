Bedford’s legal professions walk for justice

The first ever Bedford Legal Walk will take place on Thursday, September 21.

Local barristers, judges, and law firms are coming together for the inaugural Bedford event.

The walk will take place at 5pm to raise money for the Eastern Legal Support Trust (ELST).

Funds will be used to support free legal services that run in Bedford for those who can’t afford it.

Legal teams are coming together to champion the need for legal services for the poorest and most vulnerable in the Bedford community.

Visit the Bedford Legal Walk website to find out more about the walk and to register a team.