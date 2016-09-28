Bedford's Fun Palace to host fabulous feast of creativity

A marvellous mash-up of art, science and culture is coming to Bedford on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2.

The town will host a ‘Fun Palace’, an international initiative to encourage hands-on engagement in art, science and culture. On the first weekend of October, hundreds of Fun Palaces will simultaneously pop up in venues all over the world – including Bedford - offering free activities to people of all ages.

Erica Roffe, director of organiser BedPop, said: “After the success of last year’s BedPop Fun Palaces, we’re really excited to have added new venues and some truly amazing activities.

“This year we have a floating Fun Palace hosted by artist Anne-Marie Stijelia on the John Bunyan Community Boat, demonstrations of the Enigma machine at Bedford Central Library and an entire venue dedicated to Engineering at St Cuthbert’s Hall. We’re thrilled that Fun Palaces will be the first events to take place in the newly renovated Basement at the John Bunyan Museum.

“The success of last year’s Fun Palaces event drew families into Bedford town centre to discover their inner talents. With lots more to take part in, we’re certain to inspire even more of Bedford’s budding artists and scientists.”

Other activities include an immersive theatre experience at the Higgins Bedford, animation workshops, indoor clouds, graffiti workshops, cross stitch hangouts and Bloodhound rocket cars.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and bedpop.co.uk too for more information.