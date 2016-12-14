Bedford’s Christmas pharmacy opening times

Pharmacies across Bedford have announced when they will be each be open over the festive period.

Berkeley Pharmacy in Gostwick Road will open from 10am-2pm on January 2.

Boots at the Interchange Retail Park in Race Meadows Way will open from 9am-6pm on Boxing Day, 9am-6pm on December 27, 11am-5pm on New Year’s Day, and 10am-5pm on January 2.

Fairley’s Pharmacy in Church Lane will open from 10am-midday on Christmas Day.

Lindleys Chemist, in Ford End Road will open from midday-2pm on Christmas Day, and then 9am-1pm on Boxing Day, December 27, January 1 and January 2.

Lloyds Pharmacy in the Clapham Road Sainsbury’s will open from 9am-5pm on Boxing Day, 9am-6pm on December 27, 10am-4pm on New Year’s Day, and 9am-7pm on January 2.

Sharnbrook Pharmacy in the High Street will open from 10am-midday on December 27.

Superdrug Pharmacy in All Hallows will open from 10am-4pm on Boxing Day, December 27, and January 2.

Tesco Pharmacy in Cardington Road will open from 9am-6pm on December 27, 11am-5pm on New Year’s Day, and 9am-6pm on January 2.

The Village Pharmacy at Great Denham’s Meiklejohn Centre in Kingswood Way will open from 2-4pm on Christmas Day.

Tesco Pharmacy in Riverfield Drive will open from 9am-6pm on December 27, and 9am-6pm on January 2.

Lloyds Pharmacy in the Kempston Sainsbury’s will open from 10am-5pm on Boxing Day, December 26, New Year’s Day and January 2.