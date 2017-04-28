Bedford’s automotive trade to unite at Birmingham event

Automotive businesses from across Bedfordshire are set to make the short journey up to the West Midlands this summer as Automechanika Birmingham returns to celebrate the thriving automotive parts and supply chain sectors and their contribution to the UK and regional economies.

As the UK automotive parts aftermarket, now the fourth biggest in Europe, provides 345,600 jobs and accumulates a total value of £21.1 billion, the importance of this industry to the UK is unmistakable.

Key Bedford companies including Mint Alloys, Powerprobe Europe Ltd, RG Mouldings, KPS Automotive Parts Ltd, Karnetic Autel and Bruderer UK Ltd to name a few, contribute to this growing market and are now set to exhibit and promote their products and services to customers on a domestic and international stage.

More than 800 companies will be exhibiting at the 2017 event with 250 companies set to exhibit at Automechanika Birmingham for the first time, as they look to meet with automotive parts distributors, garages, tyre fitters, retailers, dealerships and vehicle manufacturers.

All visitors travelling by train will receive 25 percent off Virgin Trains, enabling them to make the short visit efficiently and comfortably.

The generous discount will not only free up time for professionals and offer a cost-effective alternative, but it will also offer much-needed flexibility and door-to-door convenience.

Simon Albert, event director of Automechanika Birmingham, said: “After last year’s overwhelming debut with a turnout of more than 12,000 visitors, this year’s event will be bigger and better with the size increased by 70 percent.

“With vehicle auction firm, British Car Auctions (BCA), recently announcing the development of its auction centre in Bedford, creating 300 new jobs, it’s clear that the area plays a key role in helping to grow the industry and we’re looking forward to welcoming the region’s most innovative automotive players to celebrate and promote UK quality.”

The industry event will bring the very best of the UK automotive aftermarket and supply chain together and provide a one-stop-shop for discovering product launches, the latest technologies and practical solutions.

Visitors can benefit from a comprehensive programme of more than 60 seminar sessions, technical talks, topical discussions on current industry issues and inspiring new technology, as well as live demonstrations, all presented from industry experts.

The UK will welcome its largest automotive trade exhibition for the aftermarket and supply chain during 6-8 June 2017 at the NEC in halls 6 and 17 - 20.