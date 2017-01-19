Bedford road to be re-surfaced for second time in 6 months

A section of Honey Hill Road in Queens Park, Bedford, is to be re-surfaced for the second time in six months – at the expense of council contractors.

The surface of the road from St Paul’s Road to Honey Hill Gardens was relaid last June but now some of the asphalt has been identified as ‘not to specification’.

Queens Park Councillor Mohammad Yasin, said: “It’s disappointing to have to disrupt residents’ lives for a second time, but it is right that Bedford Borough Council insists the works are carried out to the required high standard.

“We’ve been asking for this road to be re-surfaced for some time, so it’s vital that it is done properly and the new surface will last.”

He added: “I noticed the road surfacing was not up to the standard and reported it for investigation.”

The work is planned to take place on Thursday, January 26 starting at 8am and due to be completed by 6pm.

A spokesperson for the council said: “In order to carry out the work quickly and safely it will be necessary to close Honey Hill Road from the Old Ford End Road roundabout to its junction with Paddlers Court.

“All residents have been notified.”

Councillor Yasin said the road closure would cause major disruption but it was right that the contractor was asked to re-do the work.

He added: “The re-surfacing asphalt just keeps coming off. The work isn’t even a year old so we charged the contractors to pay for the second bout of re-surfacing.”