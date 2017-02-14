Bedford residents invited to help clean Queen’s Park

Residents are invited to join councillors Mohammad Yasin and Mohammed Masud to help clean up Queen’s Park.

On Sunday (February 19) and Sunday, February 26 from 12 noon, the councillors will hosting a litter picking session.

Members of the public can meet at the car park in Ford End Road at 12 noon.

Councillor Yasin said: “There are plenty of litter bins throughout Queen’s Park but sadly some people persist in dropping litter and fly tipping.

“On these litter picks we can make such a difference in just a few hours – we’ve filled over twenty sacks of rubbish in just one session when we’ve done this before.”

Councillor Masud added: “Everybody is welcome, so if you can spare a bit of time come along, all the equipment will be provided.”