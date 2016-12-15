Bedford residents among the most likely to contract food poisoning this Christmas

Bedford residents are among the most likely to contract food poisoning at a staggering 24 per cent, a survey has revealed. 

West Midlands rank the worst region in the UK overall Despite NHS guidelines, an estimated 20 per cent of Brits are at risk of getting food poisoning this year after Christmas dinner leftovers.

Not safely storing leftover turkey and trimmings could cause many upset bellies and research shows that some of us are more likely to get a bug, based on where they are from.

Onbuy.com has broken down data by city, with an aim to discover who exactly is at high risk.

Findings displayed that the figure between the highest and lowest city compares to an extra 120 individuals per thousand at risk.

Statistics showed that towns in the most affluent areas of the UK ran a lower risk of food poisoning.

Head of cooking and kitchen appliances at Onbuy.com Daniel Martin, said: “We were really surprised to discover such high numbers at risk due to poor food hygiene.

“Christmas is one of the most important times of the year for many families across the country, and a badly stored turkey shouldn’t be the reason why it is spoiled.

“As a nation we love our turkey sandwiches and turkey pie but it’s important that the meat is still good to eat.

“We advise to first ensure it is cooked thoroughly and then left to cool before storing the fridge for three days max.

“Alternatively, freeze it and enjoy for up to three months later – there’s no need to waste.”

“The EU focuses on maintaining checks from “farm to fork”, allowing a decrease in EU countries by over half in the space of five years regarding certain food borne diseases.

“However, as with most illnesses, those with weaker immune systems are at greater risk, such being children and the elderly.

“Nevertheless, when consuming foods contaminated with these bacteria’s, really anyone is in danger.”