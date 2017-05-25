Bedford rapist jailed after filming attack on sleeping victim

A man has been jailed for seven and a half years after raping and sexually assaulting a woman in her sleep.

William Robert Greenfield, 39, of Davis Close, Bedford, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today for two offences of rape.

The attacks were all against the same victim, aged in her 20s at the time, and took place in Bedford in 2014 and 2015.

The sickening acts, which took place while the victim slept, were revealed when she discovered video footage Greenfield had taken of himself while raping her.

Detective Sergeant Barry Townson, from Bedfordshire Police Emerald unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was shocking, predatory behaviour by Greenfield who took advantage of a young woman.

“There was absolutely no way in which he sought consent from his victim, as she was asleep at the time he raped her on two separate occasions.

“To add to the horrifying nature of his attack, he filmed it for his own gratification. It was only because of this recording that the victim was able to realise the true horror of what had happened to her.

“Sex without consent is rape and there is no excuse whatsoever for forcing yourself on someone who does not have that capacity to consent – whether because they are asleep, under coercion or fear or violence, or if they are incapacitated due to drink or drugs.

“In Greenfield’s case he knew exactly what he was doing when he attacked his victim while she slept, and I hope that his lengthy jail term serves as a deterrent to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to force sexual activity on those who do not want it.

“I also hope this case can also encourgae victims of rape and sexual assault that we take all reports seriously and will do all we can to investigate fully.”

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Victims can report their experience to police on 101. You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) the Emerald Centre, by visiting www.emeraldcentre.org, emailing info@emeraldcentre.org or calling 01234 897052.