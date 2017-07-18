Bedford ranked at London’s best commuter town

Bedford has been crowned London’s best commuter town - thanks to its combination of commute length, housing affordability, quality of schools, activities and overall quality of life.

The town also had the cheapest average house price of the finalists from each county (£297,559) which is 21% cheaper than the average property value for a house in Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey.

Jantiene Sobry, of Vivo Property Buyers, who published the findings, said: “The town of Bedford is a great place to buy a home, raise a family and enjoy a good quality of life. We recommend investing here.”

“Having been crowned the best commuter town in Bedfordshire, it came out top in the final beating competition from fellow regional finalists such as Canterbury, Chelmsford, Letchworth, Rye, and Staines-upon-Thames. Bedford’s triumph was based on vital commuter criteria such as commute length, housing affordability, quality of schools, activities and overall quality of life.

“Interestingly, this study indicated that while distance away from London does reflect in more affordable house prices, it does not always mean a longer commuter. Residents from Bedford can reach London in under 40 minutes by train, making it one of the swiftest commutes from the finalists, despite being one of the furthest away from the Capital in distance (51 miles). This is a perfect combination for any commuter, who desire an affordable area to live but not at the cost of an arduous commute into work.

“As well as the logistics of relocating, Bedford scored well in the studywhen looking at the quality of life. There are plentiful green, open spaces in the town including the expansive Priory Country Park, which boasts of 206 acres of open countryside. This is perfect for those seeking an outdoor lifestyle and regular local festivals such as the River Festival and Kite Festival helped create a strong community spirit in Bedford. It’s no surprise to see the town being voted as most generous in the UK by JustGiving.”