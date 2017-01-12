Bedford pupils get in the Olympic spirit

Students showed plenty of ‘bully’ at Bedford School last week, when they welcomed Olympic hockey star Shona McCallin to show them her moves.

Shona, who was an Olympic gold medalist at the 2016 Games, arrived on Friday (January 6) and gave a masterclass to boys from both Bedford Prep School and Upper School.

Samuel Mee, director of hockey at Bedford School, said: “You could see the buzz around the assembly in the way the boys reacted and to have somebody like Shona who has just gone and won an Olympic medal a few months ago talk to the boys is pretty inspiring.”

Shona, who captained both the England and TeamGB sides at under-21 level, has gained a reputation as a goalscoring midfielder.

The Olympic final was 50th international appearance for either England or Great Britain, and saw the national side make history with the side’s first-ever Olympic Gold medal in women’s hockey with over 9million people watching the game on BBC 1.