Bedford pub's hidden treasures up for grabs at garage sale

If you’re looking for something gorgeous to glam up your living room or bedeck your bedroom, pop over to The Embankment in Bedford on Saturday and bag a beautiful bargain whilst doing your bit for a good cause.

From 10am to 4pm, the riverside pub will be having a big garage sale, with plenty of hidden treasures from its hotel rooms, bar and restaurant up for grabs.

Money raised from the sale goes towards its current charity fundraiser, Herds for Change1, a project aimed at delivering vital and sustainable change in the Mara, Kenya.

Gemma Mallett, general manager of the pub, said: "It's always good to have a bit of a clear-out - it can be very therapeutic - and this one's no different, especially since it's for such a good cause.

"This and the pub's recent spruce-up mean we've got some lovely pieces we've no longer got room for, all pre-loved and ready for a new home.

"Think elegant bedroom furniture like chairs, tables and wardrobes; lamps and mirrors of all shapes and sizes and accessories galore. Plus a few statement pieces from the bar-comfy chairs and sofas you may well have sat in while sipping on a glass of wine or nursing a pint, or maybe a picture from one of the walls.

"There's something for every taste, and with all proceeds going towards buying a breeding herd of cows and bulls for the Enonkishu community in the Mara, Kenya, the sale's supporting a worthwhile cause too."

The garage sale starts at 10am this coming Saturday (September 16) at The Embankment in Bedford. The bar and kitchen will also be open for a pint or bite to eat after the sale.