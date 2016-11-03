Bedford prepares for Christmas with free vouchers and late parking

Bedford is being unwrapped to allow Christmas shoppers fun ways to spend, spend, spend locally this season.

For the first time BedfordBID Love Bedford gift vouchers can be purchased on-line via www.lovebedford.co.uk

Family and friends can redeem them in a choice of 270 businesses which offer something for everyone from computer games to afternoon rea, fashions and jewellery or hair and beauty.

“The gifts vouchers are an easy way to give someone something they really want - and you are supporting Bedford Town Centre businesses in the process,” said Christina Rowe, director of the BedfordBID.

The vouchers can also be bought at the VIP Visitor reception of the Bedford Swan Hotel and the Bedford Travel and Tourism Centre at the Bus Station.

For those who like to shop in person then the season starts on November 24 with Santa and his reindeer at the Harpur Square from 2pm.

On the same evening Xtra Xmas lights will be switched on paid for by businesses via the Business Improvement District, these will be at St Cuthberts St and Harpur St North - adding to those switched on last year by the same team at Boots Corner, The Broadway, Mill St, Howard St and St Peter’s St.

Christina added: “These supplement the traditional High St lights paid for the by the council and those put up by the Harpur Centre and individual businesses. It is a considerable investment but it brightens up Bedford for Christmas.”

For full details visit www.lovebedford.co.uk