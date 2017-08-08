Bedford Park hosts riotous weekend of right good music

Bedford Park swapped birdsong for music of a decidedly louder kind last weekend, courtesy of 80s hit makers, current chart-toppers and classical stars.

The three-day event got off to a colourful start with Friday’s 80s into 90s event. Many audience members swapped current fashion for luminous 80s wear and crimped hair before lapping up sets by artists including Nik Kershaw, Go West and Baby D.

Decades have passed since he made his name in the TV hit Neighbours, but the arrival of Jason Donovan still commanded screams of excitement from fans who flocked stage front to hear a hit friendly set including Too Many Broken Hearts, Nothing Can Divide Us and Sealed With a Kiss.

On Saturday, Bedford boys The Wholls played for the home crowd before Welsh-aces Feeder, celebrating their 25th anniversary, took over.

Headliners Kaiser Chiefs commanded over a significant audience with ease – proving to be the perfect Saturday evening hosts, with the perfect frontman in Ricky Wilson.

The curtain came down on the event in style on Sunday evening at the annual proms spectacular, with fireworks and lazers making for an illuminating end to a terrific event.

Pictures: Al Hunter

