Bedford nightclub readying for an evening of Burlesque and drag performances

For the very first time ever Extravaganza comes to Bedford – the biggest Burlesque & Drag legends from around the world are united for one night only at the glamorous and stylish EMPIRE nightclub in Mill Street.

Its Vaudeville gone volatile couture costumes, the best Drag & Burlesque from an all-star cast, an oh-so-steamy score and mind-boggling specialty acts exploding onto the stage in the cheekiest show you will have ever see.

A truly unique evening of entertainment in the heart of Bedford town center, no other show can come close to its twirling tassels and fine performance art. Featuring top international Burlesque and Drag acts brought together as one for this unforgettable show.

For tickets visit www.extravaganza-bedford.co.uk