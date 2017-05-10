Bedford musicians wanted for national music competition

Musical maestros from across Bedford are being encouraged to enter a national music talent competition for the chance to win £5,000 and the opportunity to perform at the O2 London.

The Fox & Hounds pub on Goldington Road is calling on musicians of all genres to take part in Greene King’s ‘Live at Your Local’ music talent competition.

Qualifying artists will get the chance to perform live at the Fox & Hounds, before heading to the first round heats and regional finals.

As well as playing in the final at the Indigo live music venue at the O2 London and receiving £5,000, the overall winner will be given their weight in beer and a day in a recording studio; the winner’s track will also be added to the playlist of more than 1,000 Greene King pubs.

Julie Ayres, general manager at the Fox & Hounds, said: “Pubs are the traditional home of music, playing a part in launching the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists - from the Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran to U2 and Elton John.

“We know that Bedford has got some serious talent, and we can’t wait to hear what local singing sensations have to offer!”

To enter, local musicians simply need to pick up an application at the Fox & Hounds throughout May before the competition kicks off at the start of June.

Application forms can also be collected from Bull on London Road, Blackbirds in Flitwick and Bumble Bee in Flitwick, who are also participating in the competition.

For further information about Greene King’s ‘Live at Your Local’, simply visit: www.greeneking.co.uk/music, or call the Fox & Hounds on 01234 353993.