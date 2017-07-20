Bedford musician offered record deal by London music bosses

Musician Mick Sharp has realised his dream by landing a recording contract with London-based Copper Brown Records.

Mick, of Thor Drive, Bedford, was one of nearly 100 who submitted a song for consideration at the company’s monthly AR (artists & repertoire) meeting, broadcast live on the internet.

Mick Sharp on stage proposing to Susie Hall

“I have sent in a couple of tracks to them before and not been featured, but last Friday Luke Cutler, Copper Brown’s creative director, introduced my song, You Got Away,” said Mick.

“It was quite surreal watching the response,” said Mick. “As a songwriter, there are certain musical ‘trigger points’ which you hope will grab listeners’ attention and make them want to hear the song again. The Copper Brown team responded to all of them and seemed to be liking it.”

At the end of the meeting the record company execs announced they would be offering Mick a recording and publishing contract.

He said: “It’s what I have been working towards for several years now.

“The music business has changed beyond recognition in the last 15 years – people don’t listen to music the way they used to back in the day, so musicians have to change and adapt.

“On the positive side, there have never been more opportunities and outlets for music, from streaming to TV and ad usage.

“For me, it’s all about the song and if you have strong songs they can be used in so many more ways nowadays than ever before. It’s an exciting time to be a songwriter.”

Mick’s songs are already receiving widespread airplay on radio stations in the UK, USA, New Zealand, Australia and Brazil.

Mick will begin working with Copper Brown in a few weeks’ time. I can’t wait to get started,” said Mick who was marking a double celebration – a marriage proposal.

The following evening he popped the question to artist Susie Hall, at a gig at London’s Under The Bridge club at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge ground.

Go West singer and frontman Peter Cox, who Mick has known for several years, interrupted his set to invite Mick on to the stage.

“Susie thought he was going to ask me to play guitar on a song of his,” said Mick. Instead, I got down on one knee and proposed in front of an audience of 500 ‘witnesses’.

“She was shocked, but said ‘Yes’. The crowd went wild, and we got hugs and congratulations for the rest of the night.”

Mick’s self-titled album was released last year. It is available on iTunes, Amazon and all digital outlets. He is currently working on his next album.

Mick is also working with music synchronisation company Music Gateway, whose board members include top music industry heavyweights including Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, and Reverbnation. He is currently a featured artist on Reverbnation’s homepage.

“It’s non-stop at the moment, but I’m loving every minute of it,” said Mick. “I hope to do some live dates when the next album comes out; I’ve built up some great contacts and want to get the best musicians I can to show the songs at their best.”

Further details at micksharp.co.uk