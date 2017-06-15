Bedford mum shed seven stone to help son

A 36-year-old mum from Bedford, has shed an impressive seven stone, transforming her health thanks to Weight Watchers.

Michelle Carrington turned to Weight Watchers after the birth of her son left her lacking confidence and determined to get fit.

She said: “After my son was born I would see photos of us and I thought I looked hideous.

“I was struggling to push his buggy around as well, and all in all felt miserable, so I decided to try out the Weight Watchers plan.

“Initially I was embarrassed that people would know how much I weighed, but I quickly felt welcome and accepted into the group, attending meetings regularly.

“I found the points system so each to use, and tracked all my food enthusiastically, I was spurred on by the knowledge I was soon to be a bridesmaid so was working towards an achievable goal”.

Michelle is seven stone lighter and has maintained her goal weight for 18 months with help from her coach.