Bedford mum of ‘miracle triplets’ says thank you to nurses

A mum of triplets has thanked nurses who helped her miracle babies after two had heart surgery and the other spent six months in hospital.

Maxine Ebanks, of Petteril Walk, Brickhill, invited the nurses to the triplets’ christening to thank them for their care and support.

The 37-year-old gave birth at 27 weeks to Oneida, Osanna and O’dayne, all weighing less than 2lbs, on September 29, last year. The babies were born at Bedford Hospital but transferred overnight to the intensive care unit at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Maxine said: “The girls spent three months in intensive care and had a surgical procedure done, I am honoured that they are mummy’s little fighters.

“My son faced the most challenging battle of them all.

“He underwent multiple surgical procedures and doctors thought he might not make it, but he defied the odds of survival.”

Maxine and her husband, O’dayne, invited the nurses and her midwife to the christening in Bedford last Sunday (June 25).

She said: “We invited them to the blessing to thank them and so they could see how far the babies have come. I am very grateful to all the doctors and nurses for all their hard work.

“The christening was a very special day for us. I cannot thank them enough for what they have done for us, these babies would not have come so far without them.

“They were so supportive and I want to say thank you from the bottom our hearts.”

One of the nurses who attended the christening, said: “It was a pleasure to attend the blessing and see how far the triplets have come.”