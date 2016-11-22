Bedford MP visits bank working to ‘fuel’ local economies

Richard Fuller, MP for Bedford, visited his local TSB branch in Bedford Town Centre to hear how its partners are supporting the local community.

During the visit, Richard met the new bank manager, Erin Swift, before being given a tour of the branch and chatting with partners, hearing first-hand about how TSB is supporting town customers and local communities.

Erin explained how TSB is the bank that only serves local customers and local businesses, in order to fuel local economies, and so help to create thriving communities right across Britain.

Richard is very passionate about his home town and discussed some of his own plans to help small businesses locally.

Richard Fuller, said: “It was good to meet the team at TSB Bedford branch and hear how they are supporting local businesses and customers as well as great causes like Autism Bedfordshire.”

Erin Swift, TSB Bedford bank manager, added: “We want to better serve our customers – this is really important to the team here in Bedford.

“We were delighted to meet with Richard Fuller MP and spend some time discussing how TSB is supporting our customers, not just in Bedford, but across Britain.”