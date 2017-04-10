Bedford MP celebrates diversity of Bedford at multicultural events

MP for Bedford and Kempston Richard Fuller has been celebrating diversity in Bedford at a number of multicultural events.

In March Richard attended the Hindu Society of Bedford’s Holi Festival at Bedford Cricket Club.

The MP also took part in the Molisana Association of Bedfordshire’s carnival tradition of breaking the ‘pignata’ and he celebrated the 60th anniversary of the independence of Ghana with the Bedford Ghana Union.

Richard joined the Ravidassia community for the 640th birth celebrations of Sat Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji, as well as attending the Hindu Society of Bedford’s Holi.

The MP said: “I thoroughly enjoy celebrating the diversity of Bedford and believe it enriches us all.

“Thank you to all the organisers for putting on such great events.”