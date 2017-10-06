Bedford mosque raised nearly £4,000 to help Rohingya refugee crisis

Members of the Bedford Central Jammee Masjid & Islamic Cultural Centre have raised £3,646 to support the Rohingya refugee crisis.

The fundraiser was supported by the local community in the Midland Road area with hopes the funds will help provide clean water and water for the refugees in Bangldesh.

According to Oxfam more than 500,000 Rohingya people have fled Myanmar in recent weeks. According to reports around 1,400 Rohingya children have arrived in Bangladesh near the Myanmar border without their parents, who were either killed or are missing following the violence in Rakhine.

A spokesman for the Mosque in Brereton Road, Bedford, said: “Here at the Mosque we felt we needed to do something to help these people. The Masjid congregation supported the appeal generously and have raised £3,646 last Friday after Jumuh Prayer(congregation), at the Bedford Central Jamee Masjid and Islamic Cultural Centre.”